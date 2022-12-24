INDIA

NIA court awards 5 yrs RI to 2 in terror recruitment case

A special NIA court in Guwahati has awarded 5 years’ rigorous imprisonment to two persons who were arrested in connection with a case related to recruiting members to raise a module of the terror group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM).

The court while awarding sentence to Md. Shahnowaj Alom a.k.a. Shahnawaj Alam and Omar Faruk also imposed a fine on them. Both were convicted under sections 120B of IPC, 18, 18B, 19, and 38 of UA (P) Act.

Alom was arrested in 2018. He was having close connections with Md. Kamruz Zaman, a suspected terrorist of HM.

During investigations, it was revealed that accused Kamruj Zaman, Shahnawaz Alom, Saidul Alam, Omar Faruk and other accused had entered a conspiracy to recruit members for raising a module of HM in Assam for striking terror in the minds of people by terrorist activities.

The case was initially registered at Jamunamukh police station in 2018 and later on, the probe into the matter was taken over by the NIA.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against five accused on March 11, 2019

