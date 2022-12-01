INDIA

NIA court awards 7 years’ RI to two in fake currency case

NewsWire
0
0

A Special NIA court in Ahmedabad has awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons for circulating counterfeit Indian currencies, noting that the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court convicted Vinod Nishad a.k.a. Vinod Sahni, and Mehfooz Shaikh under sections 489B, 489C and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and awarded them seven years’ RI.

The case was initially registered by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Regional Unit, Surat on credible inputs that one person namely Vinod Nishad, a resident of Muzaffarpur was arriving at Surat from Bihar by train to deliver Indian counterfeit notes.

The case was later re-registered by NIA.

“The investigations revealed that accused were habitual criminals. They brought fake currency notes to Surat for the purpose of circulating them to damage the robust monetary system of India,” NIA had alleged in the chargesheet.

The NIA proved the criminal conspiracy by presenting 13 prosecution witnesses before the Special Court, Ahmedabad.

20221202-000601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cybercrimes lab to check crimes against women, children in Telangana

    GERD as percentage share of GDP remained at 0.7% in last...

    Security bugs found in MediaTek smartphone chip, firm says fixed all

    FC Goa announce 26-member squad for Durand Cup 2022