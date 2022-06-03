A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday awarded life imprisonment to Islamic State (IS) terrorist Md. Masiuddin a.k.a. Musa, officials said.

Besides IS, Musa was also closely associated with Jamaat-ul- Mujahideen Bangladesh. This is for the first time that any IS terrorist was handed punishment by a court in West Bengal.

To recall, on July 5, 2022, the sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID of West Bengal police arrested Musa from Burdwan station in East Burdwan district in West Bengal. Later, he was sent to the custody of the NIA.

Musa is a resident of Lavpur in Birbhum district of West Bengal. When he was imprisoned, Musa had hit the headlines a number of times for attacking the jail wardens and prison guards.

In December 2017, he attacked a prison officer, Gobindo Chandra Dey with a sharp object, targetting his neck.

He had even once thrown shoes towards a judge within the courtroom.

Even the sleuths from the American security agency, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) came to Kolkata to question him.

Musa was accused by NIA of plotting an attack at Mother House in Central Kolkata to kill the foreign visitors there to pay homage to Nobel laureate, Mother Teresa.

According to the NIA, Musa was mainly responsible for making IS recruits from West Bengal.

