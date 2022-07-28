A NIA Special Court in Ernakulam, Kerala, has convicted three accused persons in Kalamassery bus burning case under various offences of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for damaging a Tamil Nadu government-owned bus plying between Ernakulum and Salem in support of their demand for release of Abdul Nasar Madani, People’s Democratic Party Chairman, who was detained in Coimbatore jail in 2005.

The quantum of punishment would be pronounced on August 1.

The NIA’s investigation established that the accused persons had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to wage war, to strike terror and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Madani.

The accused persons had assembled on September 8, 2005, at Aluva Masjid and chalked out their plan, at the instance and instigation of the accused Majid Parambai and Sufia, to set fire to a Tamil Nadu government-owned bus.

After thorough investigations, the NIA had filed charge-sheet against 13 accused persons in 2010.

All the three accused — Nazeer Thadiyantavidatha, Sabir Buhari and Thajudin have been convicted under sections 120B, 121A of the IPC section 16(1)(b) and 18 of UA (P)Act.

20220729-001204