NIA court in Bihar convicts fifth person in fake currency case

A special NIA court here on Thursday convicted one man for circulating fake Indian currency after counterfeit notes with a face value of Rs 4 lakh were seized from his possession.

“Accused Julkar Sheikh has been convicted under Sections 489 B & 489 C and 120B read with 489B of IPC. The quantum of punishment against him would be pronounced on September 8,” an agency official said.

This case was initially lodged with the Bihar Police in 2019 and later on the NIA took over the probe.

After thorough investigations, 4 charge sheets were filed against 5 accused.

Earlier, the court had convicted and sentenced four accused to rigorous imprisonment.

