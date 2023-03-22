INDIA

NIA court sentences NDFB militant to life in 2014 indiscriminate firing case

NewsWire
0
0

An NIA court in Guwahati sentenced a National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) militant to life imprisonment in a 2014 case of indiscriminate firing at villagers in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

The court sentenced Rabi Basumatary, alias Rongjabaja, for committing the offence and slapped various fine on him.

He was also awarded a 10-year sentence in another matter.

On May 1, 2014, Rabi, along with six other NDFB cadres, entered the Balapra village under Gosaigaon police station area and opened indiscriminate fire at the local residents on instructions from the militant group’s top leadership.

Seven villagers were killed and two grievously injured in the case, in which Rabi was arrested in September 2016 and chargesheeted by the NIA in March 2017.

The original charge sheet in the case was filed in Gosaigaon against accused Pradip Brahma, alias Pwler, in August 2015.

A second supplementary charge sheet was filed in October 2019 against accused Upen Basumatary, alias Usaobadao, while a third supplementary charge sheet was filed in January 2021 against five absconding accused.

The NIA court convicted and sentenced accused Brahma to life imprisonment in July 2016, while a trial against Upen Basumatary is ongoing and search for the absconding accused is continuing.

20230322-131005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP family given security after getting death threat for distributing flags

    E-bike from scrap, farming app help this institute win top CII...

    IPL 2022, Rohit strikes in style supporting the mission to ‘End...

    Racket selling fake ‘Jharkhand Lottery’ tickets busted in Asansol, 12 held