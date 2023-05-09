The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches in Jammu and Kashmir at the premises of alleged terrorists and over ground workers (OGWs) linked to the newly-formed terror outfits which are being run by Pak-backed handlers.

The raids were conducted in Anantnag, Srinagar, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam and Baramulla districts in the Valley, as well as in Poonch, Rajouri and Kishtwar districts in the Jammu region.

The NIA has been investigating the activities of newly-floated terrorist groups, such as the The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated to Laskhar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc.

“Tuesday’s raids, conducted at a total of 16 locations (12 in the Kashmir Valley and four in Jammu division), were part of NIA’s investigation into the activities of OGWs and cadres in support of these new terror outfits,” an NIA official said.

The official said that these cadres and workers were found involved in collection and distribution of sticky bombs, magnetic bombs, IEDs, cash, drugs and small weapons, as well as in spreading activities relating to terror, violence and subversion in J&K.

Investigation has established that Pak-based operatives are using drones to deliver weapons, bombs, drugs etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Valley.

On May 2, the NIA had conducted raids at 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the seizure of incriminating materials and digital devices, in a terror conspiracy case it had registered suo motu on June 21, 2022.

The case related to the hatching of a conspiracy, both physical and at the cyber space, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms.

The plans were part of a larger conspiracy by these terrorist outfits to commit acts of terror and violence, in association with local youth/over ground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K.

