National Investigation Agency (NIA) sources claimed that 10 persons have been detained for their alleged links with the Islamic State (IS) terror group in the wake of Saturday’s raids in 13 places across Madhya Pradesh.

“They have been detained in Jabalpur. They have links with the terror group IS. We are grilling them in this connection,” the sources said.

As of now, the NIA has not officially made any official statement in this regard.

The sources said that they have recovered few incriminating documents during the raid in the case which pertains to the terror funding and radicalising of youths against the country.

Last week, the NIA had raided premises belonging to an alleged Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadre.

Further details are awaited.

20230527-120201