INDIA

NIA detains wanted maoist carrying Rs 30 lakh reward

NewsWire
0
0

Wanted Maoist, affiliated with banned militant outfit People’s Liberation Front of India (PLFI), and carrying Rs 30 lakh reward, was detained by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), sources said on Sunday.

The detained Maoist was identified as Dinesh Gop and he was carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh by Jharkhand government and Rs five lakh by NIA on his head, sources in the probe agency said.

“The intelligence agencies, Police, CRPF, had been tracking him for last 15 years. For over two decades he had been involved in naxalite activities. There are more than 100 cases pending against him,” the sources said.

Interrogation of the accused is on. However, the NIA has not made any official statement regarding the matter.

Gop had recently demanded 10 Ak-47 from a Bihar based BJP leader. Gop had threatened that if his demands were not met, he would kill the BJP leader.

20230521-122601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Khakhee’ makers feel creative people are duty-bound to push the envelope

    Jaya Prada teaches dance steps from song ‘Mujhe Naulakha Mangade’ to...

    Yellow alert in six districts of Kerala as mercury soars

    Drugs worth Rs 2.5cr in champagne bottles seized in K’taka