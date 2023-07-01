INDIA

NIA files 1st supplementary charge sheet in K’taka IS conspiracy case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday announced the filing of its first supplementary charge sheet against nine persons in the Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.

An NIA official said that Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Huzair Farhan Baig, Mazin Abdul Rahman, Nadeem Ahmed K A, Zabiulla and Nadeem Faizal N have been charged under UA(P) Act 1967, IPC and KS Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

“The accused had conducted a trial IED blast in Shivamogga, besides conducting reconnaissance of multiple places and indulging in arson of properties and vehicles to spread terror and scare among the people, as part of the conspiracy, to carry out incidents of terror and violence in India and wage a war against the country,” said the official.

The NIA said that Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin were chargesheeted earlier in March as well.

Of the nine, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed KA have studied mechanical and electrical engineering.

They were tasked by their foreign based IS handler to pursue robotics courses, to pick up skills to carry terrorist attacks in the future in as part of the extremist group’s agenda for India.

NIA investigations have revealed that Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin had hatched a criminal conspiracy, in connivance with an IS operatives based abroad, to promote terror and violence on the directions of the terror group.

The trio had actively radicalised and recruited the co-accused with the intention to disturb the national security, and unity and sovereignty of the country, the NIA official said.

NIA investigations also revealed that their online handler had funded the accused through crypto currencies.

The case was initially registered by the Shivamogga Rural Police on September 19, 2022. The NIA took over the case on November 15, 2022.

Further investigations in the case are underway.

2023070132261

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘May use coercive arms of law’: SC tells Centre to finish...

    AFSPA review panel: More to it than what’s seen

    SC orders protection of Shivling found in Gyanvapi mosque, removes bar...

    Over 58% voter turnout in 2nd phase of Guj assembly polls...