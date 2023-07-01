The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday announced the filing of its first supplementary charge sheet against nine persons in the Islamic State (IS) conspiracy case in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district.

An NIA official said that Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Huzair Farhan Baig, Mazin Abdul Rahman, Nadeem Ahmed K A, Zabiulla and Nadeem Faizal N have been charged under UA(P) Act 1967, IPC and KS Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

“The accused had conducted a trial IED blast in Shivamogga, besides conducting reconnaissance of multiple places and indulging in arson of properties and vehicles to spread terror and scare among the people, as part of the conspiracy, to carry out incidents of terror and violence in India and wage a war against the country,” said the official.

The NIA said that Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin were chargesheeted earlier in March as well.

Of the nine, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, Syed Yasin, Reeshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, Mazin Abdul Rahman and Nadeem Ahmed KA have studied mechanical and electrical engineering.

They were tasked by their foreign based IS handler to pursue robotics courses, to pick up skills to carry terrorist attacks in the future in as part of the extremist group’s agenda for India.

NIA investigations have revealed that Mohamed Shariq, Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Syed Yasin had hatched a criminal conspiracy, in connivance with an IS operatives based abroad, to promote terror and violence on the directions of the terror group.

The trio had actively radicalised and recruited the co-accused with the intention to disturb the national security, and unity and sovereignty of the country, the NIA official said.

NIA investigations also revealed that their online handler had funded the accused through crypto currencies.

The case was initially registered by the Shivamogga Rural Police on September 19, 2022. The NIA took over the case on November 15, 2022.

Further investigations in the case are underway.

2023070132261