INDIA

NIA files 3rd chargesheet against 3 JMB terrorists

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed its third chargesheet against three cadres of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) — a proscribed terrorist organisation.

The chargesheet has been filed at a special NIA court in Bhopal.

The case was initially registered at PS STF Bhopal on March 14 , 2022, and later on, the probe into the matter was taken over by the NIA.

The NIA had earlier filed chargesheet against six accused and a supplementary chargesheet against one accused.

The accused persons against whom the third chargesheet was filed have been identified as — Hamidulla a.k.a. Mufakir, Mohd. Shahadat Hussain a.k.a. Abidulla and Talha Talukder Faruq — all residents of Bangladesh.

The chargesheet has been filed against them under several sections of IPC, UA (P) Act, Section 14 A (b) of the Foreigners Act and Section 3 of Passport (Entry into India) Act – read with Rule 6 of Passport (Entry into India) Rules.

“Investigations have established that the accused Mufakir, Abidulla and Talha Talukder Faruq are JMB cadres, who illegally entered India with an intention to further their terror activities. They entered a criminal conspiracy with their other associates to influence, radicalise and motivate the Indian Muslims to prepare for ‘Jihad’. They were also provoking some Muslim youth to launch ‘Jihad’ in India to establish Islamic (Sharia) law in India,” the NIA has alleged.

20230202-212205

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PM appeals voters to participate enthusiastically in polling

    India plans to import oxygen containers, press IAF into service

    Railways to deliver more medical oxygen to Delhi, UP, Telangana

    Gehlot govt following policy of appeasement, says BJP