The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a charge-sheet with the special NIA court in Bengaluru against 13 Bangladeshi nationals accused in a human trafficking case.

The incident came to light during the probe into a gang-rape case by the Karnataka police.

The charge-sheet has been filed against Rafik alias Ashraf Mandal alias Boss Rafi, Sobuj Sheikh, Md Rafikdul Islam Ridoy, Rakibul Islam, Md Babu Molla, Md Alami Hossen, Md Dalim, Hossain MD Azim, Mohammed Jamal, Enamul Haque Shuzan, Md Ruhul Amin, Riday Islam and Mohammed Milon Biswas.

The charge-sheet has been filed under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code, the Foreigners Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

The case was first registered on May 8 at the Ramamurthy Nagar police station.

The case was filed against 13 accused persons following a raid by the police at a rented accomodation in Bengaluru, from where seven women and one child, all Bangladeshi nationals, were rescued from the custody of four human traffickers. The NIA re-registered the case on July 13 after it took over the probe.

Investigation has revealed that the 13 persons had illegally crossed over to India from Bangladesh. They were luring women from Bangladesh and trafficking them to India with the promise of jobs.

The women were then kept at rented accommodations where they were subjected to sexual exploitation. The accused persons had also used fake documents to obtain Indian identity cards such as Aadhaar card, PAN card etc.

–IANS

mka/arm