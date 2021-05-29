The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against two over-ground workers of Pakistan-based Hizbul-Mujahideen terror group in the Lucknow module case for transporting and harbouring terrorists.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has charge sheeted Nisar Ahmed Sheikh and Nishad Ahmad Butt, both residents of Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir before a Special NIA court in Lucknow under several sections of the IPC and UA(P) Act.

The NIA official said that a case was registered by Uttar Pradesh ATS on September 12, 2018 against Kamruj Zaman and others relating to a criminal conspiracy by Hizbul-Mujahideen (HM) cadres to carry out terror incidents at different places in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of India.

The NIA had taken over the probe on September 24, 2018.

The anti-terror probe agency had earlier charge-sheeted arrested accused Kamruj Zaman and absconding accused Osama Bin Javed on March 11, 2019.

Javed was later killed in an encounter with security forces on September 28, 2019.

The anti-terror probe agency official said that investigation has established that Hizbul terrorist Javed was harboured and assisted by chargesheeted accused Sheikh and Butt.

“Sheikh used to arrange safe transport for Javed and other terrorists of Hizbul while accused Butt had aided Javed and other Hizbul terrorists by providing shelter and other logistics support. He had also constructed a hideout in his own house in order to provide safe shelter to the terrorists of Hizbul,” the official added.

