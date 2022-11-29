INDIA

NIA files charge sheet against 2 in Jalalabad bomb explosion case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that they have filed a charge sheet against two accused in a case pertaining to a bomb explosion that occured in Jalalabad town, District Fazilka, Punjab in September 2021.

An innocent person was killed in the explosion.

The supplimentary charge sheet was filed under sections 3, 4, 5 & 6 of Explosive Substances Act, section 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act, Section 21B, 27A, 29 of NDPS Act and Section 120B of IPC against Surat Singh alias Surti and Gurucharan Singh alias Channa.

The case was initially registered at Police Station City Jalalabad, Fazilka, Punjab and later on the NIA took over the probe.

“Investigations have established that the accused persons were members of terrorist organisation. And that they were involved in smuggling of drugs from Pakistan, channelisation of proceeds of drugs generated funds after sale of drugs and used of these drug related funds and proceeds for terror financing. They also provided financial assistance to their associates who were involved in the bomb explosion,” the NIA has mentioned in the charge sheet.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

