The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that it has filed a charge sheet against 20 cadres of the banned CPI-Maoist in Edakkara Maoist case of Kerala.

The charge sheet, filed before a special court in Kerala under various sections of IPC, the Arms Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, relates to the conspiracy for conducting physical and arms training, and holding a meeting of Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee of the proscribed CPI-Maoist in the Nilambur forest in Kerala’s Malappuram district in 2016 in order to strengthen the organisation with intention to commit terrorist acts and wage war against the government.

The Kerala Police had initially lodged an FIR in this respect in 2017 and the probe was taken over by the NIA in 2021.

Investigation conducted by the NIA established that the accused in the case were members of the proscribed CPI-Maoist, and had trespassed into the reserve forests of Nilambur in Malappuram to conspire for conducting training camps and organising meetings of the Zonal Committee.

They also observed Commemoration Week and celebrated the formation day of CPI-Maoist, collected men and arms, conducted and participated in arms and physical training by using prohibited arms in order to carry out terrorist acts for furthering the activities of the CPI-Maoist).

