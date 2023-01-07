The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a charge sheet against four accused before a special NIA court here in connection with a case relating to involvement of persons, associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and who had assembled in Patna’s Phulwarisharif in unlawful and anti-national activities.

The accused Athar Parvez, Md. Jalaluddin Khan, Nooruddin Zangi alias Advocate Nooruddin and Arman Malick alias Md. Imteyaz Anwer have been chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The case was initially registered at PS Phulwarisharif in Patna district, and later on, taken over by the NIA.

Initially, two persons were apprehended and several incriminating articles/documents related to PFI were seized.

During investigations, Parvez, Jalaluddin Khan, Zangi and Arman Malick were arrested for their involvement in the instant case.

“Investigations revealed that the criminal conspiracy was hatched with an intention to carry out acts of terror and violence, leading to an atmosphere of terror and endangering the unity and integrity of the nation. In furtherance of their conspiracy, the accused arranged rented accommodation in Ahmad Palace, Phulwarisharif, (Patna) and used its premises for imparting training in commission of acts of violence, and holding criminal conspiracy meetings. The accused also collected funds, recruited members, organized trainings and encouraged its members to establish Islamic Rule in India,” the NIA has said.

