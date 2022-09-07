The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed charge sheet before a special court in Jammu in Pulwama JeM conspiracy case.

The case, pertaining to the conspiracy hatched by Pakistani terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), alongwith OGWs, to execute terrorist acts against security forces in south Kashmir, was initially registered on March 11 at PS Pulwama and re-registered by NIA on April 8.

The charge sheet was filed against Naseer Ahmed Malik alias Moulvi, Imtiyaz Ahmed Rather, Rayees Ahmed Sheikh alias Jugpeer, Yawer Rashid Ganaie, Suhail Ahmed Khan alias Sahil, Shahid Ahmed Shergojri, Anayat Gulzar Bhat and Jahangir Ahmed Dar under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had provided safe shelter, transportation and other logistics support to JeM terrorists Aquaib Mushtaq Bhat (a local) and Kamaal Bhai alias Jatt (Pakistani), who were planning to carry out terrorist acts against the security forces.

Subsequently, security forces had launched a search operation in the area of Chewa Kalan, Pulwama in which both terrorists were killed after a gunfight.

