INDIA

NIA files charge sheet against six in J&K drone case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a charge sheet against six accused in the Special NIA court in Jammu in a case pertaining to the interception and recovery of drone (Hexacopter) and rounds of UBGL and Magnetic Bombs from near Dhalli area in J&K’s Kathua.

The case was initially registered on May 29, 2022 at police station Rajbagh, Kathua and later on the probe was taken over by the NIA on July 30, 2022.

“Investigations revealed that on directions of accused, Sajjad Gul, the Pakistani handler, the accused used to collect, receive and transport the weapons, dropped over drones, to the militants active in Kashmir valley for commission of terror activities in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir, as part of the conspiracy of wage war against the Government of India,” the NIA has alleged.

The accused, Faisal Muneer, Habib, Mian Sohail, Muni Mohd (deceased), Rashid, Sajjad Gul alias Sheikh Sajjad were charge-sheeted under sections 120B, 121A & 122 of IPC, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act, 1967, sections 25(1)(a) & 25(1AA) of the Arms Act and sections 4 & 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

20230113-122604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: Cong poster plays on Hindi song to woo...

    Canada’s provincial minister visiting India to forge collaborations

    ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ created nationwide movement of intense patriotism: RSS

    Eatery service charge row: CCPA moves appeal against Delhi HC stay...