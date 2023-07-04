The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a charge sheet against two hardcore ISIS members involved in promoting the proscribed terror organisation’s activities.

The NIA filed the charge sheet against Md. Saddam alias Mohammad Saddam and Abdul Rakib Qureshi alias Abdul Raqib Qureshi in the ISIS STF Kolkata case under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the IPC.

The duo were arrested by STF Kolkata on January 6 this year for hatching a conspiracy against the the country by collecting arms and ammunition as well as explosives, and recruiting Muslim youth for carrying out terrorist activities for the ISIS in India and abroad.

STF Kolkata had initially registered an FIR and later on, the probe was taken over by the NIA.

A large quantity of incriminating material, used for propaganda and radicalisation on behalf of ISIS, was seized from the two accused. They had been using this material to recruit and train impressionable Muslim youth into the ISIS fold, as the investigations by the NIA have revealed.

Qureshi was also convicted earlier for life in a UA (P) Act case for his acts of terror and association with the SIMI, another proscribed organisation.

Investigations further showed that the two men had knowingly associated themselves with the ISIS with the intent to further its activities. Saddam entered into a criminal conspiracy with Qureshi to recruit people, target prominent personalities and also to send the recruits abroad for executing ISIS led terror actions & activities. The duo used various encrypted social media platforms for communication, in order to hide their terror related activities and evade detection by the law enforcement agencies.

Further investigation is on.

2023070433989