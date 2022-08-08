The NIA on Monday filed a charge sheet before the special court here against an accused in connection with a terror-related case relating to recovery of explosives, firearms, and ammunition from a property under Jagaddal police station area under West Bengal’s Barrackpore Police Commissionerate.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charged Namit Singh under Sections 4 & 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and section 25 (1B) of the Arms Act.

Investigations have revealed that Singh was stockpiling explosive substances, firearms and ammunition with the intention to endanger human life in contravention of provisions of the two laws.

The case was initially registered on March 12 and re-registered by NIA on April 8.

20220808-213007