NIA files chargesheet against accused in ISIS module case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet in a case pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by ISIS members for propagation of the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation and to raise funds.

The case was suo-moto registered by NIA on June 25, 2022. The chargesheet has been filed before Delhi’s Patiala House Courts.

Accused Mohsin Ahmad has been chargesheeted under sections 120B and 204 of IPC and Section 17, 18, 39 and 40 of UA (P) Act.

“During investigations, it has been established that the accused, Mohsin Ahmad, raised funds for the ISIS and sent these funds to his Syria-based ISIS handlers through Crypto currency channels,” the NIA has alleged.

An NIA official said that the investigations have revealed that the accused conspired with an ISIS handler and others for propagation of the ISIS ideology, with the ultimate objective to radicalise the Indian youth and recruit them for ISIS. The accused was also involved in raising funds for ISIS from the ISIS sympathisers in India and sending the collected funds to his Syria-based ISIS handlers through Crypto-currency channels, thereby supporting the ISIS in furtherance of its terrorist activities.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

