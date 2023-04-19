INDIA

NIA files chargesheet against PFI’s ‘coordinator for arms training’

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Ibrahim Puthanathani a.k.a. Ibrahim M.K., the ‘National Coordinator for Arms Training’ of the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI), an official said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim was given the responsibility to organise ‘Arms Training Camps’ across various states of the country on behalf of the PFI.

On March 18, the NIA had filed a chargesheet against the National Executive Council members and senior cadres of the PFI.

The NIA’s probe has revealed that PFI cadres were being systematically trained in use of weapons in the guise of Physical Education (PE) classes in different parts of India and Ibrahim had designed the Syllabus for the Advanced Physical and Arms training courses.

He was travelling across the length and breadth of the country to coordinate and supervise such Arms Training Camps.

He has been charged under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 153A of IPC, sections 13, 18, 18A,18B of the UA (P) Act.

The NIA has also invoked additional charges under sections 38, 39 of the UA (P) Act against PFI.

