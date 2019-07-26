NIA files chargesheet in 2017 attack on CRPF camp in Kashmir

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday filed a chargesheet against four terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) for planning and executing the ‘fidayeen’ attack on a CRPF camp at Lethpura in Jammu and Kashmir in 2017.

Five CRPF personnel were martyred while three others were injured in the attack by three heavily-armed terrorists who were also killed in the 10-hour gunbattle.

The accused identified as Fayaz Ahmad Magray, Nisar Ahmad Tantray, Syed Hilal Andrabi and Irshad Ahmad Reshi had allegedly helped the terrorists to plan and execute the attack on the CRPF group centre.

According to the charge sheet, Fayaz Ahmad Magray was the brain behind the planning and execution of the attack while Andrabi and Reshi provided arms and ammunition, shelter and logistics to the terrorists.

Tantray is the younger brother of slain JeM commander Noor Mohammad Tantray.

The camp was attacked on December 30, 2017, when the three terrorists threw grenades and opened fire at the training centre of the 185 Battalion of the CRPF.

After a gunbattle lasting over 10 hours, all three terrorists, including the 16-year-old son of a policeman who had joined the outfit a few months before the attack, were killed.

Four CRPF personnel – Sharief-Ud-Din Ganaie, Tufail Ahmed, Rajendra Nain and P.K. Panda – died in the attack, while an officer, Kuldeep Rai, who was trapped inside a building, died due to a heart attack.

–IANS

rag/kr