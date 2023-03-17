The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has filed a chargesheet against two accused in the Shivamogga Islamic State (IS) case pertaining to the conspiracy hatched to further the activities of IS by carrying out acts of arson sabotage and violence in Karnataka.

This case was earlier registered with the police, and NIA re-registered the case in September 2022.

An official said two accused — Maaz Muneer Ahmed, 23, and Syed Yasin, 22, of Shivamogga have been charged under sections 120B, 121A and 122 of IPC, 1860, sections 18, 18B, 20 & 38 of UA (P) Act, and sections 4 (i) & 5 of ES Act, and section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

“Both B.Tech graduates had been radicalised and motivated by an online foreign-based handler to target public and private properties, including warehouses, liquor outlets, hardware shops, vehicles and properties belonging to citizens of a particular community. In furtherance of a conspiracy hatched by the Islamic State, Maaz and Yasin had committed over 25 incidents of arson and sabotage,” the NIA has said in the chargesheet.

The official said that the level of their commitment is evident from their activities. Maaz and Syed Yasin both went to Agumbe and Varahi river backwaters forest area of Shivamogga district for trekking and recce for hideouts.

The accused procured explosives and prepared to fabricate an IED.

Syed Yasin conducted a trial explosion of one of the IEDs at Varahi river bank in Shivamogga. He also burnt a National Flag and recorded a video to establish his anti-India credentials.

These IS terror operatives were being paid in crypto-currencies by their online handler by fund transfers from abroad.

Investigations have revealed that Maaz received Crypto equivalent to around Rs 1.5 lakh from the online handler into accounts of his friends, whereas Syed Yasin received Rs 62,000 in the account of a friend.

“As part of the larger IS conspiracy, accused Mohamed Shariq had planned to carry out IED blast at Kadri Temple, Mangaluru on November 19, 2022. However, the IED had exploded prematurely due to timer malfunction, when Shariq was enroute to the target location averting a potential disaster,” the chargesheet read.

The official said that further investigations against six other arrested accused persons are in progress.

