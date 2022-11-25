INDIA

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against alleged Hizbul overground worker

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in a case related to a criminal conspiracy hatched to carry out terror attacks by Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) cadres at different places in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country.

The case was initially registered in Lucknow and later the NIA took over the probe.

The charge sheet has been filed against Danish Naseer from Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir under Section 120B of the IPC and Sections 17, 18 & 38 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“Investigation has established that Danish Naseer was working as an overground worker for HM, a proscribed terrorist organisation, and also providing shelter and all kinds of support to active HM terrorists. Being a part of the larger conspiracy, he knowingly facilitated HM terrorist Kamruz Zaman for committing terrorist acts. Inter alia, Danish Naseer transferred an amount of Rs 30,000 to arrested accused Kamruj Zaman to further the terrorist activities of HM,” the NIA said.

