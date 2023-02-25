INDIA

NIA files supplementary charge sheet against Maoist cadre for civilian killing in Bihar

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Saturday that it has filed the third supplementary charge sheet against a CPI (Maoist) cadre in the case of abduction and killing of a person named Naresh Singh Bhokta in Bihar.

An NIA official said that Bhokta was abducted on November 2, 2018 and taken to a ‘jan adalat’ in Aurangabad district where a kangaroo court comprising the top leadership of CPI (Maoist) issued instructions to kill Bhokta after declaring him a police informer.

The case was initially lodged at the Madanpur police station nefore NIA took over the probe.

The official said that charge sheets have been filed against seven accused by the Bihar Police.

“The accused chargesheeted today is Ajay Singh. Investigations have revealed that Singh, along with other CPI (Maoist) cadres, was actively involved in the abduction and murder of Bhokta. Singh was arrested on September 1, 2022,” said the official.

“The weapons used in the incident have been seized and their forensic examination has been completed. The three vehicles used by the CPI (Maoist) cadres in the incident have also been seized. During investigation, the NIA has also been able to unearth the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders, including a politburo member, in the conspiracy hatched for the brutal murder, which was carried out to create terror in the society while propagating the false and fallacious ideology of people’s war against the state,” the NIA said.

20230225-224204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ukraine crisis may hit India’s global semiconductor hub dream

    ‘Will examine the matter’, SC notice to Centre on petitions against...

    TN govt orders probe as video of 2 students painting school...

    Village head beats Dalit man with shoes in UP