The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Saturday that it has filed the third supplementary charge sheet against a CPI (Maoist) cadre in the case of abduction and killing of a person named Naresh Singh Bhokta in Bihar.

An NIA official said that Bhokta was abducted on November 2, 2018 and taken to a ‘jan adalat’ in Aurangabad district where a kangaroo court comprising the top leadership of CPI (Maoist) issued instructions to kill Bhokta after declaring him a police informer.

The case was initially lodged at the Madanpur police station nefore NIA took over the probe.

The official said that charge sheets have been filed against seven accused by the Bihar Police.

“The accused chargesheeted today is Ajay Singh. Investigations have revealed that Singh, along with other CPI (Maoist) cadres, was actively involved in the abduction and murder of Bhokta. Singh was arrested on September 1, 2022,” said the official.

“The weapons used in the incident have been seized and their forensic examination has been completed. The three vehicles used by the CPI (Maoist) cadres in the incident have also been seized. During investigation, the NIA has also been able to unearth the involvement of top CPI (Maoist) commanders, including a politburo member, in the conspiracy hatched for the brutal murder, which was carried out to create terror in the society while propagating the false and fallacious ideology of people’s war against the state,” the NIA said.

