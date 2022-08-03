The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a supplementary charge sheet before a special court here against a Al Qaeda (AQIS/AGH) member in case of recruiting members for the proscribed terror outfit.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Tawheed Ahmad Shah, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The NIA said that its investigations have revealed that Shah instigated Minhaj Ahmad to join the Al Qaeda and instructed him to recruit as many members as possible to join Al-Qaeda affiliate AGH (Ansaar Ghazwatul Hind) for commission of terrorist acts.

Shah was working as an overground worker for declared LeT/TRF terrorist Adil Nabi Teli, subsequently killed in an encounter, and for Syed Basharat Shah, a slain terrorist of AGH, an extended outfit of Al Qaeda.

Shah received funds from Ahmad in the account of persons known to him and funded terrorists Shah and Teli.

The case was registered on inputs that Umar Halmandi, a member of Al Qaeda, based on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was radicalising and recruiting members for AQIS (Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent).

He was accused of raising an Al Qaeda and AGH modules in Lucknow to carry out terrorist acts.

The case was initially registered on January 10, 2021 at PS ATS, Gomti Nagar and re-registered by NIA on July 29, 2021.

Earlier, the NIA had arrested and charge-sheeted fivaccused persons on January 5, 2022.

