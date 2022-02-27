NIA files supplementary charge sheet in conspiracy for extortion case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday said that they have filed a supplimentary charge sheet against three persons in connection with a case of conspiracy for extortion and disruption of government work at Tetariyakhad Colliery in Jharkhand

The supplementary charge sheet was filed on Saturday before a special court in Ranchi against Saif Ansari, Shahrukh Ansari and Ajay Turi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the Explosive Substance Act, the CLA Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

An official said that the case pertains to commission of terror act of indiscriminate firing and arson resulting in burning of five vehicles and injuries to four civilians at Tetariyakhad colliery in Jharkhand’s Latehar district on December 18, 2020. The motive was to terrorise delivery order holders, transporters, lifters of coal, in order to commit extortion.

Initially an FIR was lodged in this respect with Balumath Police Station but later the NIA took over the investigation, and on August 5, 2021, filed the first charge sheet in the matter.

During further investigation, it was established that the three accused, charge sheeted on Saturday, were responsible for procurement of weapons and ammunition and carrying out the terrorist act at Tetariakhand Colliery in collusion with others.

