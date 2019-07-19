NIA files supplementary charge sheet in FIF terror funding case

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary charge sheet against Mohammad Hussain Molani in connection with the Hafiz Saeed-headed, Pakistan-based Falah-i-Insaniyat Foundation (FIF) terror funding case.

Established in 1990 by 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Saeed, who is a designated “global terrorist”, the FIF is a front organisation of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and was also designated by the US as a terrorist entity.

The charge sheet was filed before the Special NIA court under Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 17 and 21 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967. Molani is the fourth accused to be charge sheeted in this case.

The NIA’s investigations have revealed that Saeed, along with FIF deputy chief Shahid Mahmood, hatched a conspiracy in 2012 to create sleeper cells and a logistic base in the Delhi and neighbouring Haryana under the garb of religious work like construction of mosques, madarsa education and financial assistance for marriage of poor Muslim girls.

Mahmood tasked his associate Mohammad Kamran, a Pakistani national based at Dubai, for re-routing funds from Pakistan to Dubai and further to India through hawala channels, it was found.

Mehmood later also asked Kamran to identify people who could be given funds from the FIF in a bid to create a base and to motivate sympathisers, who could set sleeper cells and hideouts, the agency said.

Kamran had identified few Indians in Dubai, especially Mohammad Salman from Delhi, for this purpose and started transferring large amount of funds through hawala with the help of Molani in the name of religious works, the NIA said, adding Salman had received huge funds from Kamran from Dubai through Hussain Molani.

A charge sheet was filed against Salman, Mohammad Salim alias Mama and Kamran on March 22 this year.

Further investigations against the remaining accused, including Saeed, Mehmood and Mohammad Arif Gulambashir Dharampuria, a resident of Gujarat’s Valsad and who was arrested at the Delhi airport last month on his return from Dubai, are underway.

