The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed its first supplementary charge sheet into the Communist Party of India (Maoist) terror financing case for the revival of the banned outfit’s Magadh zone of Bihar, an official said.

The charge sheet was filed before the NIA Special Court, Ranchi, Jharkhand, against Abhinav alias Gaurav Kumar, a resident of Aurangabad, Bihar.

Abhinav, who was arrested on January 3, has been charged under various sections of the IPC and UAPA.

“A cadre of the CPI (Maoist), Abhinav was part of the conspiracy to raise funds for the banned terror organisation, as per NIA investigations. He was also found to have motivated ex-cadres of CPI (Maoist) for the revival of CPI (Maoist) in Magadh zone, and worked as a conduit between the outfit’s operatives and other stakeholders of Magadh zone in Jharkhand and Bihar,” the NIA said.

The NIA registered the case ‘suo moto’ after it discovered that CPI (Maoist) cadres and overground workers (OWGs) were running a terror funding network.

The conspiracy was aimed at raising funds for the procurement of arms and ammunition and recruitment of new cadres in active liaison with incarcerated Maoists and OWGs lodged in various jails to revive and strengthen Maoist activities in the Magadh region.

The NIA arrested three other accused — Tarun Kumar, Pradyuman Sharma and Anandi Paswan, along with Abhinav in the case.

The agency had charge-sheeted two of the accused on January 20.

According to NIA investigations, Pradyuman, along with others, hatched the conspiracy and had been raising funds through various sources, including extortion of contractors, for the procurement of arms and ammunition to further their violent and nefarious designs. They were also engaged in the training of CPI (Maoist) cadres.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

