The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said that it has filed a supplementary chargesheet against two persons in connection with a Ghaziabad fake currency racket case.

An NIA spokesperson said that the agency has named chargesheet against Tausif Alam and Shahnawaj Ansari in the NIA Special Court at Lucknow under sections of the IPC and the UA (P) Act.

The official said that the during probe it was found that accused Mohammad Murad Alam had received the high quality counterfeit currency notes from the accused Tausif Alam, a resident of West Bengal’s Malda and carried the consignment to deliver to accused Shahnawaj Ansari.

The fake Indian currency notes (FICN) was smuggled from across the border districts of Bangladesh and was being supplied to various consignees across different parts of the country, the official said.

The case relates to recovery of high quality fake Indian currency notes having total face value of Rs 2.49 lakh by Uttar Pradesh’s ATS from the possession of Mohammad Murad Alam a resident of Bihar’s Katihar, on December 11, 2019.

UP ATS had registered a case initially and the NIA took over the case on February 4, 2020. NIA had earlier filed charge sheet against one accused in this case.

–IANS

