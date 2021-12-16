NIA files supplementary chargesheet against 3 terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against three Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) terrorists for their alleged involvement in the killing of Shaurya Chakra Awarded Comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu in Punjab’s Taran Taran.

“The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Navpreet Singh alias Nav, Harbhinder Singh and Gurwinder Singh. The court will take the cognisance of the chargesheet on the next date of hearing. The chargesheet was filed in a special Mohali court ,” said an NIA official.

According to the information, in 2010, Balwinder Singh was shot dead allegedly by the accused. Singh, who won Shaurya Chakra, for fighting terrorism in Punjab, used to run a school from his residence in Bhikhiwind district of Tarn Taran.

He was attacked at his house by the accused who fled from the crime scene after murdering him.

Initially an FIR under sections 120B (conspiracy), 201 (destroying evidence), 212 (harbouring offender), 302 (murder) of the IPC and Sections 25 (1B) and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) was registered at Bhikhieind Police Station. Later, in 2021, the probe of the matter was transferred to NIA which re-registered the case and started the investigation.

The NIA had on April 4, 2021, filed a chargesheet against the eight accused.

“We earlier filed a chargesheet against Chand Kumar alias Bhatia, Rajbir Singh alias Raja, Rakesh Kumar, Manpreet Singh alias Manni, Jobanjeet Singh alias Joban, Kirpal Singh, Sunny and Ravinder Singh alias Gian,” said an NIA official.

The NIA had found in the probe that the accused conducted recee of the house of the victim. The three alleged terrorists against whom the chargesheet was filed on Thursday, had provided logistics help and shelter to the shooters.

As per their plan, the accused who were riding on a bike, opened indiscriminately fire at the house of Sandhu in which he was killed.

The investigation has revealed the the role of foreign based Khalistani entities. NIA said that they were still probing the matter and a second supplementary was likely in the matter.

