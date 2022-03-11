NIA files supplementary chargesheet against two ISIS terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against two accused, Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi, both residents of Srinagar, J&K, before the Special NIA Court in Delhi under sections 120B, 124A, 153A of the IPC & Section 18, 38, 39 of the UA(P) Act.

The case was registered by the NIA in 2021 regarding a conspiracy hatched by proscribed terrorist organization Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to radicalize and recruit impressionable Muslim youth in India to wage jihad against the Indian state.

In order to execute its nefarious plans, an organized campaign was launched in cyberspace supplemented by on ground terror financing activities. The case was registered against cyber entity Qasim Khurasani and his associates.

Earlier, a chargesheet was filed against four ISIS terrorists in this case on 6 January, 2022.

“Afshan Parvaiz is a key ISIS operative and a close associate of chargesheeted accused Umar Nisar. He was also associated with Af-Pak based ISIS operatives and was actively involved in recruitment for the ISIS. After the arrest of Umar Nisar he was appointed as head of ISIS activities in India and was handling the media as well as ground activities of ISIS. He was actively disseminating ISIS propaganda material through various online platforms,” said a senior NIA official.

The other accused Tawheed Latief Sofi was also a close associate of previously chargesheeted accused persons Umar Nisar and Jufri Jawhar Damudi. He was involved in content editing and poster creation for ISIS propaganda magazine, Voice of Hind and had also carried out a recee of Hindu temples, government buildings including police stations to carry out subversive acts.

20220311-211803