INDIA

NIA files supplementary chargesheet in arms, ammunition & narcotics smuggling case

NewsWire
0
12

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with a terror case pertaining to smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotic substances through Punjab and Rajasthan border.

Earlier, the NIA had charge sheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case.

The chargesheet was filed against accused Gurmej Singh alias Geju, a resident of Punjab under Section 29 of the NDPS Act, Sections 18, 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 120 B of the IPC.

The case was initially registered at Mamdot police station in Ferozepur, Punjab, in 2021 and later on re-registered by the NIA.

The case pertains to smuggling of narcotic substances, weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and IEDs (tiffin bombs) sent from across India-Pakistan border by an accused Lakhbir Singh Rode, Chief of the banned terrorist organisation — International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) — and his associates through drones.

These smuggled consignments were received by cadres of ISYF in India by accused — Darvesh Singh and Harmesh Singh alias Kali — and transferred to other members of ISYF such as Gurmukh Singh and Gagandeep Singh for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab and other parts of India.

20220422-235602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New Covid cases outnumber recoveries in Karnataka again

    NGT asks Bhopal civic body to follow environment norms for PMAY...

    India’s composite Global Hunger Index score improves in 2020

    Assam Congress chief resigns over party’s ‘poor performance’