INDIA

NIA files supplementary chargesheet in case related to CPI (Maoist) activities

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against a accused in a case related to CPI (Maoist) activities in Cachar district of Assam at a special court in Guwahati.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Samrat Chakraborty a.k.a. Nirman under section 120B of IPC and sections 18, 20, 38 of UA (P) Act.

The case pertains to arrest of two senior CPI(Maoist) leaders namely Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee a.k.a. Kanchan Da and Kajal Urang a.k.a. Akash Urang from Cachar district of Assam.

The case was initially registered at Crime Branch PS, City Guwahati, Kamrup (Metro), Assam and re-registered by the NIA on March 16, 2022. Earlier, the NIA had chargesheeted six accused on September 2.

“Investigations have established that the accused Nirman was an active member of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organization. He was part of the conspiracy hatched by the CPI(Maoist) leadership to expand its organizational set-up and operational base in Assam. He stayed at various hideouts in Cachar district of Assam with the intention to expand and strengthen the CPI(Maoist) organization and worked as a link between the leadership of CPI(Maoist) organization in different regions,” read the chargesheet.

20221217-000403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Open Kitchen 101

    Sikkim govt bans use of glue traps for rodent control

    Two-day Health Ministers’ Conclave concludes in Varanasi

    Markets to see volatile movements on account of midweek holiday (Market...