The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet against a accused in a case related to CPI (Maoist) activities in Cachar district of Assam at a special court in Guwahati.

The supplementary chargesheet was filed against Samrat Chakraborty a.k.a. Nirman under section 120B of IPC and sections 18, 20, 38 of UA (P) Act.

The case pertains to arrest of two senior CPI(Maoist) leaders namely Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee a.k.a. Kanchan Da and Kajal Urang a.k.a. Akash Urang from Cachar district of Assam.

The case was initially registered at Crime Branch PS, City Guwahati, Kamrup (Metro), Assam and re-registered by the NIA on March 16, 2022. Earlier, the NIA had chargesheeted six accused on September 2.

“Investigations have established that the accused Nirman was an active member of CPI (Maoist), a proscribed terrorist organization. He was part of the conspiracy hatched by the CPI(Maoist) leadership to expand its organizational set-up and operational base in Assam. He stayed at various hideouts in Cachar district of Assam with the intention to expand and strengthen the CPI(Maoist) organization and worked as a link between the leadership of CPI(Maoist) organization in different regions,” read the chargesheet.

20221217-000403