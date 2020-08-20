NIA files supplementary chargesheet in Hyd human trafficking case

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NIA Special Court here against two accused in a human trafficking case.

Mohammed Abdul Salam alias Kounla Justin, a resident of Hyderabad, and his wife Shiuli Khatun alias Sheela Justin, a resident of Bangaldesh, have been chargesheeted for trafficking young Bangladeshi girls and illegally crossing the India-Bangladesh border for running a prostitution racket in Hyderabad and nearby places.

Salam, 47, and his 30-year-old wife have been charged under Sections 120B, 370, 370A(2) and 471 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and Sections 14, 14A and 14C of The Foreigners Act, 1946.

The case was registered by the city police on April 21, 2019 following the rescue of six Bangladeshi girls from brothel houses run by the accused Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum and Sojib Shaik.

The case was re-registered with the NIA, Hyderabad branch office, on September 17, 2019. The NIA arrested accused Ruhul Amin Dhali and filed the first chargesheet against Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik and Dhali on March 10 this year.

Investigation established that Mohd Abdul Salam and Shiuli Khatun along with accused Mohd Yousuf Khan, Bithi Begum, Sojib Shaik, Ruhul Amin Dhali and others were trafficking poor and young Bangladeshi girls into India through a well-organised network of agents in Bangladesh and India, by giving them false inducements of lucrative jobs, and subsequently forcing them into prostitution.

Three more girls were rescued by the NIA on May 23 this year from the rented house of Mohammed Abdul Salam and Shiuli Khatun in Hayathnagar, Hyderabad.

During the raid, many incriminating articles and documents were seized from the house including multiple identity documents of the trafficked girls, contraceptive pills, mobile phones and large number of diaries and registers containing names and mobile numbers of various brothel agents to whom the trafficked girls were sent for sexual exploitation on commission basis.

–IANS

ms/arm