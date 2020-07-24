NIA files supplementary chargesheet in PLFI terror funding case

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a supplementary chargesheet in the NIA Special Court in Ranchi against five arrested accused in PLFI (People’s Liberation Front Of India) terror funding case.

An NIA spokesperson said the agency filed a supplementary chargesheet in PLFI terror Funding case of Jharkhand against five arrested accused namely Shakuntala Kumari, Hira Devi aka Anita Devi, Jaiprakash Singh Bhuiyan, Amit Kumar and Fuleshwar Gope.

The terror probe agency also named three companies set up to channelize terror funds — Bhavya Engicon Pvt Ltd., Shiv Aadi Shakti Minerals Pvt. Ltd. and Shiv Shaktisamridhhi Infra Pvt. Ltd., he added.

They all have been charged inder several sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

The case pertains to seizure of Rs 25.38 lakh in demonetized currency, belonging to Dinesh Gope, self-styled Chief of PLFI, which were about to be deposited in SBI, Branch Bero of Ranchi on November 10, 2016 by the associates of Dinesh Gope after demonetization.

The Jharkhand Police arrested four accused persons on November 11, 2016 and filed a chargesheet on January 9, 2017.

The NIA took up the investigation of the case on January 19, 2018 and arrested six more accused persons.

The agency also carried out searches at different places and properties worth Rs 90 lakh and other incriminating documents were seized.

The agency filed first supplementary chargesheet in the case was filed on October 21, 2019 against 10 arrested accused persons and one absconding accused person — Dinesh Gope.

The official said that during further investigation, Shakuntala Kumari and Hira Devi, both wives of Dinesh Gope, were arrested on January 30 this year.

While Gope’s associates Bhuiyan and Amit Kumar were arrested on March 2, this year while Fuleshwar Gope was arrested on July 13.

Investigation revealed that Shakuntala Kumari formed three dubious companies — Bhavya Engicon Pvt. Ltd. and Shiv Aadi Shakti Minerals Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with another arrested accused Sumant Kumar, and an unregistered company Palak Enterprises in her own name on the directions of her husband Dinesh Gope.

The official said, Hira Devi also formed a dubious company named Shiv Shaktisamridhhi Infra Pvt. Ltd, in partnership with arrested accused Fuleshwar Gope.

“All these companies were formed for channelizing the extorted levy amount into legitimate means by depositing the money in the bank accounts of the said dubious companies for investment in properties and vehicles and for furthering the terrorist activities of PLFI,” the official said.

The official said that it was also found that the five arrested accused persons conspired with Dinesh Gope, and deposited or transferred huge amounts of extorted money in the individual bank accounts of Shakuntala Kumari and Hira Devi for purchasing properties and for their personal use.

NIA has attached their bank accounts, along with closing balance, amounting to Rs.19.93 lakh and two cars of approximate value Rs 25 lakh under sections of UAPA as proceeds of terrorism.

