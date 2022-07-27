After taking the remand of Yaqub Khan who was lodged in Bihar’s Siwan jail, NIA is now searching four persons in the district who allegedly have links with him in an alleged terror nexus to supply arms and ammunitions to Jammu and Kashmir based militant organisation.

Sailesh Kumar Singh, Siwan’s Superintendent of Police (SP) has issued a letter to all police stations of the district asking them to search for the four accused persons. The SP has mentioned in the letter that the “activities of those four youths are threats to unity and integrity of the country… They were involved in terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir”.

The NIA has taken the transit remand of Khan who was lodged in Siwan jail on Monday and taken him to Jammu and Kashmir for interrogation. He is a native of Basantpur village in the district.

Sources have said that he has reportedly revealed the name of four persons associated with him in supplying arms and ammunition to militant groups in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the recommendation of the NIA, Siwan police are scanning the history sheets of four persons who may be connected with Khan.

The SP office has written letters to police stations on Tuesday, asking the Station House Officers to submit reports within five days.

