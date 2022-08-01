Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday that two persons were interrogated by a team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) during raids in the state on Sunday.

Addressing the press, Mishra claimed that two suspects who were allegedly involved in creating a divide in the name of the banned Islamic State (IS) on social media, were detained but were released after investigation.

“Both suspects were released by NIA after interrogation and the central agency has prepared clones of their (suspects) mobile phones and laptops,” he added.

On Sunday, the NIA had conducted searches across Bhopal and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh over activities involving the terror group ISIS and seized incriminating documents and other material.

The central agency had taken two suspects, identified as Mohammed Anas and Mohammed Jubair, for interrogation.

Mishra said that the NIA had conducted searches at 13 places across six states, including Bhopal and Raisen’s Silwani, in connection with the ISIS module and Bihar’s Phulwari Sharif cases.

However, when asked to elaborate, the Home Minister said that the central agency did not share information with the state.

“The information shared here is collected with the help of state agencies. We will alert all the police stations to keep a watch and ask house owners to inform about such suspects to local police,” he said.

