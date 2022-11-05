INDIA

NIA likely to take over Shiv Sena leader’s murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri, who was shot dead outside a temple in Amritsar during an agitation, as the accused in the case had alleged links with Khalistani terrorist groups, sources said on Saturday.

They added that an NIA team has been sent to Punjab in connection with the case.

The probe agency is however, yet to make an official statement.

In broad daylight on Friday, local shopkeeper, Sandeep Singh Sunny, shot and killed the Shiv Sena leader with a .32 bore pistol outside the Gopal Mandir. He was arrested, while three associates managed to flee from the crime scene.

Suri was protesting against the temple management.

He had earlier challenged Khalistani groups a number of times and was on their radar, the sources said.

Punjab Police had provided him 15 security personnel and a gypsy.

Shiv Sena has also called for a protest against the murder.

Suri did a Facebook Live hours before he was attacked.

The police had said that they were taking the matter very seriously and appealed to the people to maintain law and order.

