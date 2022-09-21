The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested the 11th accused in connection with the brutal killing of 54-year-old Umesh Kolhe, a chemist shop owner in Maharashtra’s Amravati, who was allegedly murdered for supporting suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The accused was identified as Shaim Ahmed alias Shahim alias Mathe and was held for his active role in the conspiracy behind the killing of Kolhe.

The NIA had declared a reward of Rs two lakh for any information leading to his arrest.

The murder took place on June 21. The police found during the probe that Kolhe was killed for supporting Sharma.

“The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated,” said a Ministry of Home Affairs official.

Kolhe was murdered in Maharashtra after he wrote a post in support of Sharma on Facebook. He used to run a chemist shop in the name of Amit Medical Store in Amravati.

Sanket Kolhe, his son had got an FIR registered in this case with the city Kotwali police station in Amravati.

The police after lodging the FIR had arrested Muddsir Ahemad, 22, and Shahrukh Pathan, 25, on June 23.

Later, the police arrested three more accused identified as Abdul Thoufik, 24, Shoaib Khan, 22, and Atib Rashid, 22, on June 25. One Shamim Ahmed Firoz Ahmed is absconding.

“Kolhe posted a message on a WhatsApp group where Muslims who were his customers were also members. They didn’t like his support to Nupur and killed him,” said an official.

Kolhe was returning on his bike while his wife and son were travelling on a scooter when he was attacked and killed.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

