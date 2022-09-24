INDIA

NIA makes fresh arrest in Delhi Gangster syndicates matter

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested three leaders of a crime syndicate who were allegedly trying to carry out terror activities across the nation.

A senior NIA official said that the accused were identified as Neeraj Sehrawat, alias Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal alias Naresh Chaoudhary, and Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, in a fresh case lodged against them.

The case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, to terrorise the people to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons.

The case was initially registered by Special Cell, Delhi Police on August 8 and against eight accused and unknown others that members of a criminal syndicate. Later on the probe was taken over by the NIA.

The NIA has said that the gangs based in India and abroad had hatched a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

20220924-155201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Construction workers have equal right to sustainable cooling: Environment Minister

    Inflation, supply chain disruption major risks for emerging Asia: Moody’s

    Sonu Sood to feature in Haryanvi music video for the first...

    JP Aggarwal to head Cong screening committee for Bengal