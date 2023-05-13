INDIA

NIA makes one more arrest in Naupada fake currency case

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday made another arrest in the 2021 Naupada (Thane) fake currency case, taking the total arrests in the matter to three.

The NIA said the accused has been identified as Md Fayaaz Shikilkar. As many as 12 swords and other incriminating materials were recovered from his possession.

The NIA investigation showed that the accused was in touch with the D-Company in connection with a fake notes circulation racket.

On Wednesday, the NIA had conducted searches at six locations which had led to the arrest of Fayaaz, a resident of Mumbai.

Two persons, Riyaz and Nasir, also residents of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody in the case, in which counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination were seized.

The Thane City Police had originally registered a case on November 18, 2021, under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The NIA took over the probe on February 7, 2023.

20230513-181002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kaveri Priyam on how she makes a balance between her professional,...

    Union Minister slams Cong, Oppn on national security issue

    TN urban polls: BJP woman leader, who supported Godse, wins from...

    From DLF to TATA, title sponsors help BCCI lift its brand...