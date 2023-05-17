The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said it has arrested another member of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), who was wanted in the gruesome murder of RSS leader Srinivasan in Kerala’s Palakkad on April 16, 2022.

“The accused, Saheer K.V. has been absconding since the crime and was carrying a reward of Rs 4,00,000 on his head,” said an official.

The official said that an NIA Fugitive Tracking Team (FTT) tracked him to a relative’s house in Palakkad district and arrested him.

The official said that Saheer was part of the ‘PFI Assault and Protection Team’ that had carried out the targeted killing.

Saheer was also responsible for providing protection to the main assailants of Srinivasan.

“The NIA investigations showed that the accused, who was PFI’s Pattambi Area president, was involved in various conspiracies of the PFI leaders to eliminate Srinivasan, as part of the banned outfit’s bigger scheme to create terror among members of a particular community and to establish Islamic Rule in India by 2047,” said the official.

On March 17, 2023, the NIA filed a chargesheet against 59 accused, including the PFI as an organisation, in the case.

One of the accused, identified as Abdul Naser, died on January 2 this year.

