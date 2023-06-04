A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrived in Bhopal to interrogate the arrested members of the terror module Hizb-ul-Tahrir (HuT).

According to sources in the NIA, they had recently lodged an FIR in this connection and have started an investigation.

The NIA is working together with Madhya Pradesh Police ATS to probe the matter.

“We are trying to ascertain what was their possible future course of action and determine the number of states they have targeted,” said an NIA source.

Earlier, eight persons connected to this terror module were held from Bhopal by the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad (ATS). Later, as per order of the Union Home Ministry, the NIA took over the probe.

“Members of Hizb-ul-Tahrir (HuT) are trying to build its cadres in Madhya Pradesh clandestinely by recruiting Muslim- youth into the organisation with an aim to overthrow the constitutionally formed government in India in order to establish Sharia law for which they are also collecting a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives and planning to attack various religious leaders and places,” read the FIR accessed by IANS.

The MP ATS probe had also revealed that the eight arrested accused had held several secret meetings in multiple states in 2022 during which they radicalised innocent youths.

The sources said that this group has been active since 2022.

“This module has been inciting the youths of a particular religion to take up arms against the Indian government,” the source said.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

