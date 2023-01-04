The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that it conducted raids at 17 locations in and around Kolkata on Wednesday in connection with the Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes that took place on October 9 last year, and recovered huge amounts of cash and weapons from certain residences.

“During the searches conducted, a total amount of Rs 33,87,300 were recovered – Rs 30,55,000 was recovered from the house of Mohammed Salauddin Siddique, Rs 1,59,300 from the house of Zakir Hossain, and Rs 1,73,000 were recovered from the house of Tipu. Sharp-edged weapons and other incriminating items have been seized,” the NIA said.

The NIA team, which was escorted by the central armed forces personnel, faced resistance from local people at certain places at Bhukailash Road and Mayurbhanj Road during their operations, as protesters surrounded their vehicles.

However, the escorting central armed forces personnel removed the agitators crowd, following which the NIA officials conducted their raids smoothly.

The clashes broke out on the occasion of Laxmi Puja, as the mobs engaged in brick-batting, stone-pelting and also hurled bombs at each other. They also attacked the security forces personnel, and damaged a number of vehicles.

In the process of dispersing the violent mob, one officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police was also injured. Police later detained 30 persons.

On October 19, the NIA took over the investigation in the matter from the special investigation team (SIT) of Kolkata police, formed following a directive of the Calcutta High Court.

On November 10, addressing an administrative review meeting in Nadia, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the NIA of fuelling communal tensions in the state.

“There are certain communal groups in Murshidabad who are troublemakers. The NIA then enters the scene to fuel tension further. All the public representatives in such communal pockets have to be careful that a small incident does not snowball into a major crisis. Whenever you hear of such incidents, you immediately intervene with the district and police administration and bring the situation under control,” she said then.

