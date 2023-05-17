The National Investigation Agency (NIA), in coordination with Punjab Police and Haryana Police, on Wednesday conducted raids at 324 locations across several states in connection with the terrorist-gangster-drug smugglers nexus case, and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition, besides other incriminating materials.

An NIA official said that the raids were conducted as part of ‘Operation Dhvast’ in eight states; Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh. The official said that several suspects were detained and questioned during the raids.

“The day-long searches were aimed at breaking the terror nexus of Arsh Dalla, a designated terrorist, apart from dreaded gangsters such as Lawrence Bishnoi, Chhenu Pehalwan, Deepak Teetar, Bhupi Rana, Vikash Lagarpuriya, Ashish Choudhary, Gurpreet Sekhon, Dilpreet Baba, Harsimrat Simma, Anuradha,” said the official.

The NIA said that the focus of Wednesday’s raids was on weapon suppliers, financiers, logistic providers and hawala operators associated with the hardcore gangs working with drug smugglers and terrorists based out of other countries like Pakistan and Canada.

“The raiding parties seized 1 Pistol, assorted ammunition (both live and used cartridges), in addition to 60 mobile phones, five DVRs, twenty SIM cards, one hard disk, one pen drive, one dongle, one WiFi router, a digital watch, two memory cards, 75 documents and Rs 39,60,000 in cash,” the official said.

These were the sixth in the series of such crackdowns launched by the NIA following the registration of three cases since August 2022 of conspiracies related to targeted killings, terror funding of pro-Khalistan outfits, extortion.

Notable among these cases are the sensational killing of Maharashtra builder Sanjay Biyani and international Kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambia in Punjab last year.

The NIA investigations have revealed that the conspiracies were being hatched in jails of different states and were being executed by an organised network of operatives based abroad. The spotlight on these gangs became sharper after reports of several prisons becoming havens of the deadly nexus and hubs of gang wars, which recently resulted in violence and murder inside Goindwal Jail and Tihar Jail.

The NIA has further found that many criminals, who were leading the gangsters in India, had fled to countries like Pakistan, Canada, Malaysia and Australia, from where they were engaged in planning serious crimes in association with criminals lodged in jails across India.

These groups were carrying out targeted killings and raising funds for their nefarious activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons, hawala and extortion.

Some of the locations where raids were conducted today included: Abohar, Moga, Fazilka , Ludhiana, Mohali, Ferozpur, Tarn Taran, Ludhiana , Faridkot, Roopnagar, Nawashahar, Ferozpur, Amritsar, Patiala, Bernala and Jalandhar districts of Punjab; Gurugram, Yamuna Nagar, Ambala, Rohtak, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Jhajjar districts of Haryana; Sri Ganga Nagar, Churu, Bikaner and Jaipur districts of Rajasthan; Baghpat, Meerut and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; Bhind and Barwani districts of Madhya Pradesh; besides Delhi-NCR.

The NIA had previously conducted searches at 231 locations and seized 38 arms, including 4 lethal weapons, along with 1129 rounds of ammunition.

The NIA has so far frozen 87 banks accounts and attached 13 properties, besides seizing 331 digital devices, 418 documents and two vehicles.

Two absconders have been declared as designated individual terrorists, and non-bailable warrants have been issued against 10 persons and look-out circulars against 14 others.

