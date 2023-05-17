INDIA

NIA, Punjab Police jointly conduct raids at 58 locations

Punjab Police, in a joint operation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday simultaneously carried out a massive cordon and search operation at hideouts of gangsters and anti-social elements in Punjab, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.

The search operation was conducted in all 28 police districts. The NIA conducted raids at 58 locations with the support of Punjab Police, while the state police conducted the operation at 143 hideouts of the gangsters and anti-social elements.

At least 125 parties of Punjab Police, involving over 1,200 men, carried out the operation.

DGP Yadav told the media here that Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police were directed to personally monitor these raids and make sufficient numbers of teams so that raids could be carried out simultaneously.

The raids were planned after the questioning of recently arrested gangsters and criminals, he said.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla said teams have conducted in-depth searches at houses and other premises, and also collected data from mobile phones and other electronic devices, which will be sent for forensic examinations.

He said the teams were also asked to check the status of the criminals and gangsters to find out whether he is in jail, on bail, acquitted, or absconding.

The Special DGP said several people have also been detained for further verification and incriminating material has been seized from their possession, which is being further examined.

He said the teams have also checked arms licences and questioned people about the sourcing of ammunition, besides gathering travel details of foreign-based family members, bank transactions from abroad, and Western Union and property details for further examination.

The operation was aimed at disrupting the nexus of anti-social elements, which keep attempting to disturb the peace of the state, he added.

