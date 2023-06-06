INDIA

NIA raids 10 locations in Punjab, Haryana

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday conducting raids at ten locations in Punjab and Haryana which are linked to individuals associated with a Khalistani outfit.

The sources said that the raids were going on at nine locations in Punjab and one in Haryana of those linked with the Khalistan Tiger Force.

“The search operations are being carried out to uncover terrorist plots orchestrated by the Khalistani extremist organisation, gathering funds for terrorist activities, smuggling weapons and explosives across the border,” the source said.

As of now the NIA has not made any official statement on the matter.

Further details are awaited.

20230606-124804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Assam’s border dispute with Arunachal at 1,200 places: CM

    Railway Ministry sets in motion Rs 2-trillion budgetary push

    KIYG gives confidence to future generation to move forward: Swimmer Apeksha...

    Class 8 students faced max difficulties in remote learning: Study